Coco Gauff's Flawless Victory: A Crushing Win at Miami Open

Coco Gauff dominated Sofia Kenin with a striking 6-0 6-0 win at the Miami Open, advancing to the third round. Meanwhile, Ashlyn Krueger upset seventh seed Elena Rybakina, marking her first top-10 win. The tournament also saw advances by Zheng Qinwen, Jasmine Paolini, and Leylah Fernandez.

Updated: 21-03-2025 00:59 IST
Coco Gauff delivered a commanding performance at the Miami Open on Thursday, crushing Sofia Kenin 6-0 6-0 to secure her spot in the third round. The third seed and former U.S. Open champion exhibited near-perfect play, converting six of her nine break points and saving the only break point she encountered in a 47-minute match.

Gauff is set to face off against Ashlyn Krueger in her next match. Krueger, in a remarkable turn, defeated seventh seed Elena Rybakina with a 6-4 2-6 6-4 victory. This win marked Krueger's first triumph over a top-10 opponent. While Rybakina fought valiantly, achieving a 22-point winning streak on serve, Krueger's persistence paid off.

The tournament witnessed additional advancements from Italy's Jasmine Paolini and Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen. Concurrently, Leylah Fernandez overcame Alycia Parks in a 7-6(1) 6-3 battle. On the men's side, Reilly Opelka achieved his first ATP Masters 1000 victory since 2022. Notably, Kei Nishikori withdrew, prioritizing his recovery for the upcoming clay court season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

