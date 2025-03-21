Coco Gauff's Flawless Victory: A Crushing Win at Miami Open

Coco Gauff delivered a commanding performance at the Miami Open on Thursday, crushing Sofia Kenin 6-0 6-0 to secure her spot in the third round. The third seed and former U.S. Open champion exhibited near-perfect play, converting six of her nine break points and saving the only break point she encountered in a 47-minute match.

Gauff is set to face off against Ashlyn Krueger in her next match. Krueger, in a remarkable turn, defeated seventh seed Elena Rybakina with a 6-4 2-6 6-4 victory. This win marked Krueger's first triumph over a top-10 opponent. While Rybakina fought valiantly, achieving a 22-point winning streak on serve, Krueger's persistence paid off.

The tournament witnessed additional advancements from Italy's Jasmine Paolini and Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen. Concurrently, Leylah Fernandez overcame Alycia Parks in a 7-6(1) 6-3 battle. On the men's side, Reilly Opelka achieved his first ATP Masters 1000 victory since 2022. Notably, Kei Nishikori withdrew, prioritizing his recovery for the upcoming clay court season.

