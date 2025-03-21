Left Menu

UFC Star Conor McGregor Enters Irish Presidential Race Opposing EU Migration Pact

Conor McGregor, UFC fighter, announced his candidacy for Ireland's presidential elections, opposing the European Migration Pact. He advocates for a public referendum on the issue, criticizing the Irish government's stance. His political move follows a meeting with U.S. President Trump, emphasizing protection of Ireland’s identity against immigration threats.

UFC Fighter Conor Mcgregor (Photo: X/@TheNotoriousMMA). Image Credit: ANI
UFC champion Conor McGregor has thrown his hat into the ring for Ireland's upcoming presidential elections, positioning himself against the European Migration Pact. McGregor's decision followed a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, reflecting a commitment to prioritize Ireland's security and sovereignty.

Announcing his candidacy on social media, McGregor promised to oppose government-backed migration policies unless backed by public consensus through a referendum. He declared, "The next presidential election must take place by 11 Nov 2025. Who else will stand up to Government and oppose this bill. Any other Presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them. I will!"

McGregor further emphasized that decisions about the migration pact should be determined by the people of Ireland. "For clarity also, as President, I would put forth this bill to referendum. Although I oppose greatly this pact, it is neither mine nor governments choice to make. It is the people of Irelands choice! Always. That is a true democracy!" he asserted, challenging the current Irish administration's support for the pact.

The UFC fighter, lacking any political experience, received media spotlight after meeting Trump at the White House for a photo opportunity. In a White House press briefing, McGregor accused the Irish government of ignoring rural voices that he claimed are overwhelmed by immigration influences, stating, "Ireland is at the cusp of potentially losing its Irishness." His comments have sparked controversy and criticism among Irish political leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

