Nail-Biting Practice Session: Norris Dominates, Doohan's Halt

In a thrilling prelude to the Chinese Grand Prix, Lando Norris showcased his driving prowess by topping the time sheets during the solo practice session on Friday. The session, held at the Shanghai International Circuit, was briefly interrupted when rookie driver Jack Doohan's Alpine car lost power mid-lap, necessitating a sudden halt.

During the session, Norris clocked an impressive lap time of one minute, 31.504 seconds on soft tyres, positioning himself 0.454 seconds ahead of Charles Leclerc from Ferrari. Oscar Piastri, Norris's teammate, secured the third spot despite veering wide on his fastest lap, adding tension ahead of Saturday's Sprint Race qualifications.

Multiple drivers grappled with tyre graining issues, further complicated by the circuit's demanding corners. Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, ranked fourth, encountering communication glitches as he navigated the resurfaced track. The practice wrapped up with a competitive edge, setting a charged tone for the weekend's race events.

(With inputs from agencies.)