Pranati Nayak Vaults to Success: A Shot at Glory in Antalya

Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak secured a spot in the Vault final at the FIG Apparatus World Cup in Antalya. With an impressive score of 13.317, she qualified in third place. Nayak, a Tokyo Olympian, aims for the podium in the upcoming finals, having previously medaled in major international events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 12:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive display of athleticism and skill, Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak has advanced to the Vault final at the FIG Apparatus World Cup in Antalya, Turkey.

With a formidable aggregate score of 13.317 in the qualification round, Nayak placed third behind American contenders Jayla Hang and Claire Pease. The final is set for Saturday.

Nayak's coach, Ashok Kumar Mishra, expressed optimism about her prospects in the finals, highlighting her potential for a podium finish. Having won vault bronze medals at significant international competitions, including the Asian Championships and the FIG World Cup in Cairo, Nayak is poised for another impressive performance.

