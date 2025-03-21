Pranati Nayak Vaults to Success: A Shot at Glory in Antalya

In an impressive display of athleticism and skill, Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak has advanced to the Vault final at the FIG Apparatus World Cup in Antalya, Turkey.

With a formidable aggregate score of 13.317 in the qualification round, Nayak placed third behind American contenders Jayla Hang and Claire Pease. The final is set for Saturday.

Nayak's coach, Ashok Kumar Mishra, expressed optimism about her prospects in the finals, highlighting her potential for a podium finish. Having won vault bronze medals at significant international competitions, including the Asian Championships and the FIG World Cup in Cairo, Nayak is poised for another impressive performance.

