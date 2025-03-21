Yuvraj Singh Returns as Captain for WCL T20's India Legends

Former Indian cricket icon Yuvraj Singh is set to once again lead the India Championship of Legends in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) T20 tournament's second season. Scheduled for July in the United Kingdom, as announced by a WCL press release, this season promises to showcase legendary players in a competitive cricketing experience.

Yuvraj, who famously led India to victory in the tournament's inaugural season, will be joined by Shikhar Dhawan, marking his debut post-international cricket retirement. The WCL, backed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), aims to provide a platform for senior players to delight fans with their legendary skills once more.

The tournament, conceptualized by Harshit Tomar, seeks to celebrate cricket's storied heritage through its icons. With support from Nishant Pitti, Chairman and Founder of WCL, the event not only revives iconic rivalries but also reinforces the legacy of cricket's greatest players.

(With inputs from agencies.)