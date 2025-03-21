Diksha Dagar Shines Amidst Strong Competition at Women's NSW Open

Diksha Dagar, a formidable presence on the golf course, demonstrated her resilience with a commendable 4-under 67 in the opening round of the Women's NSW Open, undeterred by her previous week's challenges. Despite an initial bogey, she swiftly regrouped with seven birdies in the next ten holes at Wollongong Golf Club.

A trying stretch followed, as Diksha dropped three shots over four holes, but she capped her performance with a crucial birdie on the seventh. This effort places her tied for fourth, while leaders Nuria Iturrioz of Spain and Australia's Kirsten Rudgeley posted impressive rounds of 65, surmounting similar challenges on the first day.

Amongst her fellow compatriots, Pranavi Urs achieved even par 71 and stands at T-37, while rookie Avani Prashanth holds T-54 with a modest 1-over 72. The 72-hole stroke play event unfolds with a 132-player field showcasing global talent, including experienced players like Finland's Ursula Wikstrom and New Zealand's Amelia Garvey.

(With inputs from agencies.)