Brijesh Kumar's Spectacular Comeback Clinches Victory at PGTI NEXGEN

In a thrilling turn of events, Panchkula's 25-year-old Brijesh Kumar clinched a remarkable victory at the PGTI NEXGEN Kapurthala 2025 on the final day, showcasing an impressive five-under 67 to secure an 11-under 205 total at the RCF Golf Course in Kapurthala. Trailing by four shots and starting from a tied fourth position, Brijesh displayed exceptional skill to win with a two-shot margin.

Kumar's victory came after a disappointing start to the season, having missed the cut in the season-opener at Gurugram. His triumph propelled him to the top of the PGTI NEXGEN Order of Merit, alongside Rajesh Kumar Gautam. Delhi's Ajay Baisoya, the tournament's overnight leader, ended up as the runner-up, falling short after returning a 73 on the final day.

Breaking through the ranks, rookie Rohit Narwal from Karnal secured third place with a commendable eight-under 208, while local favorite Ashbeer Saini finished sixth. Brijesh attributed his success to his precise wedge shots and sharp putting, securing crucial birdies and managing tough situations with finesse, ultimately leading to his comeback triumph.

