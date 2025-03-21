Hardik Pandya: Battling Through Criticism to IPL Comeback

Former Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher believes Hardik Pandya's difficult experience in the last IPL season has strengthened his already resilient character. With a fresh season ahead, Pandya aims to redeem himself and gain back the support of fans.

Pandya faced significant backlash after replacing Rohit Sharma as captain last season, leading to Mumbai Indians finishing at the bottom of the table. However, his recent performances in India's T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy wins have earned him high expectations for the coming edition.

Former players like Harbhajan Singh support Pandya, praising his confidence and resilience. The upcoming IPL also sees changes such as lifting the ban on saliva and introducing two balls in night games.

(With inputs from agencies.)