Hardik Pandya: Battling Through Criticism to IPL Comeback
Hardik Pandya endured a challenging IPL season filled with criticism after replacing Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain. Despite the backlash, his resilience shined through, helping India secure victories in major tournaments. Expectations are high for Pandya in the upcoming IPL as he aims to win back fan support.
- Country:
- India
Former Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher believes Hardik Pandya's difficult experience in the last IPL season has strengthened his already resilient character. With a fresh season ahead, Pandya aims to redeem himself and gain back the support of fans.
Pandya faced significant backlash after replacing Rohit Sharma as captain last season, leading to Mumbai Indians finishing at the bottom of the table. However, his recent performances in India's T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy wins have earned him high expectations for the coming edition.
Former players like Harbhajan Singh support Pandya, praising his confidence and resilience. The upcoming IPL also sees changes such as lifting the ban on saliva and introducing two balls in night games.
(With inputs from agencies.)