Lewis Hamilton's Stunning Sprint Pole Triumph in Shanghai

Lewis Hamilton secured his first Sprint pole position for Ferrari at the Chinese Grand Prix. After a lackluster season start in Australia, he dramatically surpassed rivals in the final seconds of qualifying, showcasing a remarkable improvement and hinting at Ferrari's potential to perform competitively this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 21-03-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 14:48 IST
  • China

Lewis Hamilton astonished spectators and himself by clinching his first-ever Sprint pole position for Ferrari during the final seconds of Friday's qualifying session at the Chinese Formula 1 Grand Prix.

After a disappointing 10th-place finish in Australia for Ferrari, Hamilton arrived in Shanghai with modest expectations. Although he showed only slight improvement in the initial practice sessions, his performance during sprint qualifying took a dramatic turn.

Hamilton dominated the opening phase of sprint qualifying before Lando Norris of McLaren took the lead in the second segment. A crucial error by Norris paved the way for Hamilton to seize the top spot with a thrilling final lap, coming in just 18 thousandths of a second ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Hamilton's electrifying finish underscores Ferrari's potential in the ongoing Formula 1 season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

