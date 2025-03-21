Club Leon Removed from Club World Cup Over Multi-Club Ownership Rules

Club Leon will no longer participate in the Club World Cup later this year due to breaching multi-club ownership criteria, as confirmed by FIFA, world soccer's governing body, on Friday.

The club's removal stems from failing to meet new guidelines instituted to uphold integrity and fairness within international football tournaments. FIFA plans to announce Leon's replacement shortly.

Meanwhile, fellow Mexican club CF Pachuca, which also encountered scrutiny, retains its place in the competition scheduled for June 14 to July 13 in the United States.

