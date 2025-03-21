Thrills and Spills at Safari Rally Kenya: Evans Takes Lead

Toyota's Elfyn Evans has surged into the lead at the Safari Rally Kenya, pulling ahead of teammate Kalle Rovanpera after early frontrunner Ott Tanak of Hyundai experienced mechanical problems.

Evans, who completed Friday's stages 7.7 seconds clear of Rovanpera and 55.4 seconds ahead of Tanak, navigated the challenging conditions of the Great Rift Valley with pragmatism.

While Rovanpera applied pressure, winning three key stages, Tanak saw his hopes dashed by a broken driveshaft that dropped him from contention. The rally continues with Saturday's stages promising more drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)