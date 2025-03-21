Left Menu

Thrills and Spills at Safari Rally Kenya: Evans Takes Lead

Elfyn Evans leads after Ott Tanak faces mechanical issues in the Safari Rally Kenya. Despite winning only one initial stage, Evans maintains a lead over Kalle Rovanpera, while Hyundai's Thierry Neuville lags in fourth. Tanak lost his early lead due to a driveshaft fault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Toyota's Elfyn Evans has surged into the lead at the Safari Rally Kenya, pulling ahead of teammate Kalle Rovanpera after early frontrunner Ott Tanak of Hyundai experienced mechanical problems.

Evans, who completed Friday's stages 7.7 seconds clear of Rovanpera and 55.4 seconds ahead of Tanak, navigated the challenging conditions of the Great Rift Valley with pragmatism.

While Rovanpera applied pressure, winning three key stages, Tanak saw his hopes dashed by a broken driveshaft that dropped him from contention. The rally continues with Saturday's stages promising more drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

