Iga Swiatek Shines at Miami Open; Kyrgios Exits Early

In a display of skill and tenacity, former champion Iga Swiatek triumphed over Caroline Garcia with a 6-2, 7-5 victory at the Miami Open. This win propels the Polish second seed into the tournament's third round.

Swiatek's performance started strong, as she dominated the opening games, leading 4-0 before securing the first set in just 29 minutes. Despite a challenging second set, she overcame resistance from Garcia, saving a set point to finally seal her victory.

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios exited the competition after a defeat by Karen Khachanov. In other matches, Casper Ruud and Grigor Dimitrov advanced to the next round, setting the stage for more exciting tennis battles at the Miami Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)