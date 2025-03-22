Left Menu

Iga Swiatek Shines at Miami Open; Kyrgios Exits Early

Iga Swiatek beat Caroline Garcia at the Miami Open, advancing to the third round. Despite trailing in the second set, she won with a 6-2, 7-5 score. Nick Kyrgios exited early, losing to Karen Khachanov. Other notable matches included Casper Ruud and Grigor Dimitrov's victories.

Iga Swiatek

In a display of skill and tenacity, former champion Iga Swiatek triumphed over Caroline Garcia with a 6-2, 7-5 victory at the Miami Open. This win propels the Polish second seed into the tournament's third round.

Swiatek's performance started strong, as she dominated the opening games, leading 4-0 before securing the first set in just 29 minutes. Despite a challenging second set, she overcame resistance from Garcia, saving a set point to finally seal her victory.

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios exited the competition after a defeat by Karen Khachanov. In other matches, Casper Ruud and Grigor Dimitrov advanced to the next round, setting the stage for more exciting tennis battles at the Miami Open.

