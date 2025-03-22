Left Menu

Tokyo Triumph: MLB's Record-Breaking International Event

The Tokyo Series featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs, led by Shohei Ohtani, set MLB records for viewership, merchandise sales, and attendance, making it the largest standalone international event in MLB history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 01:21 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 01:21 IST
In what Major League Baseball describes as its largest standalone international event, the Tokyo Series has set new benchmarks in the sport's history. The series between the Los Angeles Dodgers, reigning World Series champions, and the Chicago Cubs featured Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani and four other Japanese-born players, drawing massive attention.

The season opener captivated an average of over 25 million viewers across various platforms, shattering previous records and becoming the most-watched MLB game in Japan. The series averaged more than 24 million viewers, beating the 2024 Seoul Series by nearly 7 million viewers.

Merchandise sales set an all-time high, with sales surpassing the previous best from the 2024 London Series by 320%. Ohtani's jersey and the Tokyo Series patch were top sellers. Additionally, the Tokyo Series Fan Fest attracted over 450,000 visitors over 12 days, marking the league's largest fan festival to date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

