Myles Lewis-Skelly Shines in Tuchel's England Debut
Myles Lewis-Skelly made a remarkable debut for England, scoring the initial goal in a 2-0 victory against Albania under new coach Thomas Tuchel. The 18-year-old Arsenal left-back impressed at Wembley, with his performance setting the tone for England's World Cup qualifying campaign. Harry Kane secured the win with a late goal.
In a thrilling World Cup qualifier at Wembley, debutant Myles Lewis-Skelly opened the scoring in England's 2-0 victory over Albania as Thomas Tuchel took charge. The Arsenal youngster netted in the 20th minute, showcasing his talents in a packed stadium.
Despite the win, Tuchel's side had moments of struggle, but captain Harry Kane ensured the victory with a late goal, confirming England's strong start to their campaign. Meanwhile, Lewis-Skelly's rapid rise from Premier League starter to international hero marked a significant milestone.
The match also saw Dan Burn's close call and Jude Bellingham's key assist, while Tuchel's tactics were put to the test against a resilient Albanian defense. England now looks ahead to their next qualifier against Latvia, aiming to continue their quest for glory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manchester United's Grand Stadium Vision: A Northern 'Wembley' in the Making
Mikel Merino's Heroic Header Leads Arsenal to Victory over Chelsea
Security Forces Nab Suspects and Recover Arsenal in Joint Operations Across India
Greece's Defense Modernization: A €25 Billion Arsenal Overhaul
Harry Kane Eyes Ballon d'Or with Bayern Munich Success