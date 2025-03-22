Myles Lewis-Skelly Shines in Tuchel's England Debut

In a thrilling World Cup qualifier at Wembley, debutant Myles Lewis-Skelly opened the scoring in England's 2-0 victory over Albania as Thomas Tuchel took charge. The Arsenal youngster netted in the 20th minute, showcasing his talents in a packed stadium.

Despite the win, Tuchel's side had moments of struggle, but captain Harry Kane ensured the victory with a late goal, confirming England's strong start to their campaign. Meanwhile, Lewis-Skelly's rapid rise from Premier League starter to international hero marked a significant milestone.

The match also saw Dan Burn's close call and Jude Bellingham's key assist, while Tuchel's tactics were put to the test against a resilient Albanian defense. England now looks ahead to their next qualifier against Latvia, aiming to continue their quest for glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)