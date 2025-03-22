Left Menu

George Foreman: Iconic Heavyweight Champ and Grill Innovator Passes Away

George Foreman, the legendary heavyweight boxing champion known for reclaiming the title at 45 and his subsequent success as a product pitchman, passed away at 76. Foreman's remarkable life and career left a lasting impact on both sports and business, making him a beloved figure around the world.

George Foreman, the celebrated heavyweight boxing champion and influential product pitchman, has died at the age of 76. Foreman, who famously reclaimed the title at 45, passed away peacefully, according to his family.

In tennis, Belgian David Goffin stunned Carlos Alcaraz in the Miami Open, while Novak Djokovic and Mirra Andreeva achieved important milestones. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are set to face the Atlanta Hawks without injured star Stephen Curry.

In other sports updates, potential NFL moves involve quarterback Aaron Rodgers visiting the Steelers and the Giants signing Jameis Winston. Additionally, Julio Urias received a suspension from MLB, whereas MLB's Tokyo Series featuring Shohei Ohtani achieved record-breaking success.

