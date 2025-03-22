Left Menu

From Rural Roots to Racing Glory: Ramesh Shanmugam's Inspiring Journey

Ramesh Shanmugam, hailing from a small Tamil Nadu village, has overcome adversity to become a national para-athletics champion. Idolizing MS Dhoni, he attributes his success to perseverance and support from family and institutions. Now, he aims for Paralympic gold, embodying resilience and determination.

From Rural Roots to Racing Glory: Ramesh Shanmugam's Inspiring Journey
Ramesh Shanmugam (Photo: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ramesh Shanmugam, a gold medalist at the Khelo India Para Games, emerges from the modest village of Mannathampatty in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli district. The para-athlete, who idolizes former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, expresses his enthusiasm for the Indian Premier League, quipping he might quit watching cricket upon Dhoni's retirement.

Shanmugam fondly recalls his cricket-playing days, attributing his affinity for the sport to Dhoni's influence. The 30-year-old sees Dhoni's calm demeanor as a teaching moment, guiding him in his wheelchair racing journey. This year, Shanmugam's prowess earned him gold and silver at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix, capping his KIPG 2025 performance with more gold in his category.

Despite losing his legs at eight due to an accident, Shanmugam overcame financial hardships with local and governmental support, nurturing his desire to succeed. From para basketball to athletics, his drive saw him swiftly rise in the ranks. Supported by family and driven by personal goals, Shanmugam eyes Paralympic gold, determined to make his nation proud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

