Nikhat Zareen: A Comeback in the Ring After Paris Setbacks

Nikhat Zareen, a two-time World Champion, is determined to make a strong comeback after grappling with disappointment and injury from her Paris Olympics experience. The athlete, still reeling from her early exit and a meniscus injury, felt rejuvenated after the confirmation of boxing's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Despite setbacks, Zareen remains focused on the future. She aims to re-enter the competition circuit by May, in time for the World Championship in September and an upcoming World Cup hosted by India. Although her Olympic debut concluded in disappointment, Zareen views these upcoming competitions as opportunities for redemption.

The conflict between the International Boxing Association and the IOC had left many athletes, including Zareen, in limbo about the sport's Olympic future. However, the recent clarity has reinstated hope, and Zareen is eager to seize another chance to fulfill her Olympic dreams and represent India on the world stage.

