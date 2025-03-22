Gold Rush: Rising Stars Shine at Khelo India Para Games

The spotlight shone on debutants Alphia James and Mandeep Kaur as they clinched gold at the Khelo India Para Games, marking a memorable third day for the event. Badminton was the focus, with these champions delivering standout performances that resulted in medal glory.

The medal tally saw Tamil Nadu take the lead with 19 golds, significantly ahead of Haryana's 14 and Rajasthan's 11. Alphia's journey from a spinal cord injury to gold medalist, supported by her family, exemplifies resilience. Meanwhile, Mandeep's transition from arm wrestling to badminton showcases her passion and adaptability.

Paralympic veterans also crossed the victory line, with Paris gold medalists such as Nitesh Kumar confirming their dominance. In shooting, Avani Lekhara's triumph in the women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 category set the tone for other talented athletes. The archery arena also saw breakthroughs, notably from Sheetal Devi and newcomer Payal Nag, reinforcing the games' spirit of determination and excellence.

