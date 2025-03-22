Left Menu

Heather Knight Resigns as England Captain After Nine Pivotal Years

Following a challenging series loss in the Women's Ashes, Heather Knight has stepped down as England's cricket captain after nine years. Her leadership saw significant achievements, including a 2017 World Cup win. Knight expresses pride in her tenure, highlighting both on-field success and growth in the women's game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:55 IST
Heather Knight (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Heather Knight, the prominent right-hand batter for England, has announced her resignation as the captain of the women's cricket team after enduring a comprehensive defeat in the Women's Ashes against Australia. The England and Wales Cricket Board reported this development on Saturday, marking the end of her nine-year stint.

Appointed as skipper in 2016, Knight has led the team in 199 matches, boasting a substantial record that includes England's historic World Cup victory on home ground in 2017. Despite securing 34 wins, the second-highest for an England women's captain, a trying ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2024, along with a recent Ashes loss, has instigated strategic changes in the squad.

Expressing her thoughts on this decision, Knight stated, "Captaining my country has been an immense honor, and I am filled with pride as I look back at these years." The seasoned cricketer, who emerged as the first English player to notch up international centuries across all formats, emphasized her excitement in returning to focus on individual play, expressing gratitude towards her support system, including coaches, teammates, and fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

