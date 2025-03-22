Left Menu

Rajat Patidar Shines as RCB Triumphs in IPL 2025 Opener

In the IPL 2025 opener, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar led his team to a seven-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite pre-game pressure, Patidar excelled with support from Virat Kohli and effective bowling by Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma, turning the match around after a strong KKR start.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-03-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 23:28 IST
Rajat Patidar
  • Country:
  • India

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) showcased their prowess by clinching a seven-wicket victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2025 opening match on Saturday. Under the leadership of new captain Rajat Patidar, RCB prevailed despite initial challenges.

Patidar, who faced some pre-game jitters, credited the support of former captain Virat Kohli and the strategic execution by his bowlers, Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma, for the win. Kohli's experience was pivotal in easing the captain's pressure as they tackled KKR's explosive start, vastly attributed to Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine.

Krunal Pandya's three wickets in the middle overs were game-changing, while Phil Salt's successful partnership with Kohli set a solid foundation. KKR, led by Ajinkya Rahane, recognized the need for team improvements after the loss, acknowledging the crucial points of the match where momentum shifted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

