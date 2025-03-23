Sports Legends and Rising Stars Shine in Action-Packed Weekend
The sports world sees major shifts with George Foreman's passing, Alabama's victory in Women's NCAA Birmingham 2, and Shane McClanahan's injury. Canadian Evan Dunfee breaks the race walk world record, Anthony Davis eyes a return, and key races unfold in NASCAR and tennis events, spotlighting stars like Alex Bowman and Aryna Sabalenka.
The sports community is in mourning after the death of boxing legend George Foreman at age 76. Known for his remarkable comeback in the ring and as a grill marketing icon, Foreman passed away surrounded by loved ones. His family's heartfelt farewell was shared on Instagram.
In Women's NCAA action, Alabama's Aaliyah Nye sparked her team with 23 points to fend off Green Bay's rally, securing an 81-67 victory. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay Rays' Shane McClanahan remains a concern after leaving a match due to an arm injury.
Canada's race walker Evan Dunfee shattered the men's 35km world record, underscoring a weekend filled with dynamic sports feats. In NASCAR, Alex Bowman's pole win at Homestead, Fla., set the pace for Sunday's race, as the Miami Open continued to see top seeds like Aryna Sabalenka advance despite challenging conditions.
