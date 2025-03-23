IPL's El Clasico: CSK vs MI in a Thrilling Face-off at Chepauk

In a much-awaited showdown, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bowl against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League's celebrated 'El Clasico.' The match, hosted at MA Chidambaram Stadium, promises high stakes as two of the IPL's most successful teams face off.

Without the leadership of their skipper Hardik Pandya and pace ace Jasprit Bumrah, the Mumbai Indians are under the temporary command of Suryakumar Yadav. He expressed confidence after the toss, indicating comfort with batting first and anticipating a competitive game given the history of the franchises.

CSK line-up includes heavyweights such as Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni, while MI relies on players like Rohit Sharma and Trent Boult. This fixture ensures not just a cricketing contest but a spectacle as both teams strive to uphold their legacies in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)