Rohit Sharma Matches Unwanted IPL Record Amidst 'El Clasico' Clash
Rohit Sharma, former captain of the Mumbai Indians, now shares the record for most ducks in IPL history with Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik. In the recent IPL 'El Clasico' against Chennai Super Kings, Sharma was dismissed for a duck, marking his 18th in the league.
Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma has joined Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik in an unenviable group as he logged his 18th duck in the Indian Premier League. This ties him with the other two players for the most ducks in IPL history.
The unfortunate milestone was reached during the high-stakes 'El Clasico' against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk Stadium. Sharma struggled against the pace of Khaleel Ahmed and departed after handing a catch to Shivam Dube.
As Mumbai Indians wrestle without key players like Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav leads the side. The encounter promises another thrilling chapter in IPL's storied rivalry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
