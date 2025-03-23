Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Struggle as Chennai Super Kings Strike in IPL Clash

Mumbai Indians scored 155 for nine against Chennai Super Kings. Rohit Sharma fell early, with Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma helping stabilize the innings. Deepak Chahar's 28 not out added respectability. Delhi's Noor Ahmad and Khaleel Ahmed shone with the ball, taking four and three wickets, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-03-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 21:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Indians found themselves in a tough spot during their IPL clash against the Chennai Super Kings, managing 155 for nine on the scoreboard. An early setback saw captain Rohit Sharma dismissed without adding to the score.

Stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma attempted to engineer a turnaround, scoring 29 and 31 runs respectively, but their efforts were stymied by Chennai's disciplined bowling attack. Deepak Chahar's late innings surge, scoring an unbeaten 28, ultimately lent Mumbai a measure of respectability.

Delhi's bowlers, however, stole the limelight as spinner Noor Ahmad clinched four wickets, while pacer Khaleel Ahmed took three, restricting Mumbai's advancements effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

