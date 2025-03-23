India Swings: First Golf Sixes Junior Tournament Tees Off in Gurgaon

The Indian Golf Union is set to host a groundbreaking event on March 24 as the first Golf Sixes Junior Tournament unfolds at the DLF Golf & Country Club in Gurgaon. Designed to invigorate India's golfing scene, this tournament employs a six-hole, team-based format introduced by The R&A to appeal to young players.

IGU President Brijinder Singh is optimistic that this novel format will emulate the success of the T20 cricket revolution, capturing the interest of India's youth. Singh believes the condensed structure of Six-Hole Golf offers a dynamic experience that can significantly boost the game's popularity among younger audiences.

This inaugural tournament, focusing on players aged 12 and under, marks a strategic collaboration between the IGU and The R&A. It highlights a commitment to nurturing talent from the grassroots. The tournament will bring participants from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh, reflecting the growing enthusiasm for junior golf in North India.

According to IGU Director General & CEO Maj. Gen. (retd) Bibhuti Bhusan, the shorter format is tailored to the fast-paced nature of modern youth, making golf more accessible and attractive. This initiative promises to broaden the sport's appeal and cultivate a new generation of golf enthusiasts. (ANI)

