Blame Game at Champions Trophy: PCB's Frustration at ICC Mismanagement
The Pakistan Cricket Board's COO accused the ICC of mishandling the final presentation ceremony at the Champions Trophy, citing the absence of a Pakistani representative on stage. Despite seeking an explanation, no satisfactory response was received. Furthermore, a leaking roof incident at the Gaddafi stadium was blamed on the contractor.
The Pakistan Cricket Board's chief operating officer, Sumair Ahmed, has openly criticized the International Cricket Council (ICC) for its mishandling of the Champions Trophy final presentation ceremony held in Dubai. Despite Ahmed's presence at the venue, no representative from Pakistan was called on stage during the ceremony.
Speaking at an event in Lahore, Ahmed attributed the oversight to ICC's mismanagement, expressing disappointment over the lack of satisfactory response to PCB's demand for an explanation. He stated that the matter was not taken positively by the PCB, prompting the board to seek further clarification from the governing body.
The event also drew attention to infrastructural issues, with Sumair revealing that the Gaddafi Stadium's revamped roof leaked during a key match due to rainfall. The blame was placed on the contractor, with damages claimed and rectifications reportedly completed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
