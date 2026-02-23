Left Menu

Odisha Assembly Ruckus: Opposition Protests Mismanagement in Paddy Procurement

The Odisha Assembly experienced turmoil for the fifth day as opposition BJD and Congress members protested alleged mismanagement in paddy procurement. The Speaker adjourned the House multiple times amid demands for the resignation of a Union Minister. The opposition accused the government of ignoring farmers’ needs.

The Odisha Assembly was again beset by turmoil on Monday as opposition parties BJD and Congress staged protests over alleged mismanagement in paddy procurement. The outcry forced Speaker Surama Padhy to adjourn proceedings several times throughout the day.

As soon as the assembly convened for Question Hour, opposition members stormed into the Well, chanting slogans and brandishing placards, resuming a disruption that began last Wednesday. Their persistence led to repeated adjournments, interrupting legislative business.

Adding to the chaos, Congress leader Rama Chandra Kadam called for Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's resignation, citing 'Epstein files.' The BJP countered, demanding Kadam's comments be stricken from the record, citing they were directed at non-assembly members. An all-party meeting, aimed at resolving the deadlock, followed, yet unrest persisted, highlighting the opposition's allegations of negligence towards Odisha's farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

