Lindsey Vonn's Triumphant Podium Return

American ski legend Lindsey Vonn has made a triumphant return to the podium, securing a second-place finish at the Women's World Cup Finals in Sun Valley. This marks her first podium finish since coming out of retirement, following a brief hiatus that began in 2019.

Vonn's performance saw her trailing only 1.29 seconds behind Swiss winner Lara Gut-Behrami, who also seized the super-G globe. Italian Federica Brignone, the Overall World Cup winner, rounded out the top three positions.

With her sights set on the 2026 Olympics, Vonn aims to silence critics questioning her age and ability. She stated, "It's been a rough season of people saying that I can't, that I'm too old, that I'm not good enough anymore. I think I proved everyone wrong."

(With inputs from agencies.)