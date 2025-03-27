Moeen Ali Shines in IPL Debut for Kolkata Knight Riders
Moeen Ali impressed in his Kolkata Knight Riders debut, securing victory against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. The English all-rounder, replacing Sunil Narine, took 2-23 with clever bowling, embodying a batter's mindset. Quinton de Kock led the chase, ensuring a dominant win for the defending champions.
Kolkata Knight Riders' new signing, Moeen Ali, made an emphatic statement in his debut match, leading his team to their first win of the Indian Premier League season against Rajasthan Royals. Stepping in for the ailing Sunil Narine, Ali turned the game with his tactical bowling.
Ali, replacing the most valuable player of the previous season, Sunil Narine, made a notable impact, claiming two crucial wickets, including a classical off-spin delivery that outsmarted seasoned batsman Nitish Rana. His strategic play was a pivotal factor in Kolkata's eight-wicket triumph.
Though Ali contributed minimally with the bat, his bowling prowess was on full display, complemented by Quinton de Kock's stellar unbeaten 97 in the successful run chase. At 37, Ali remains a vital spin partner, aiming to continue his impressive form in franchise cricket post-England retirement.
