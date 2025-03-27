Left Menu

Moeen Ali Shines in IPL Debut for Kolkata Knight Riders

Moeen Ali impressed in his Kolkata Knight Riders debut, securing victory against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. The English all-rounder, replacing Sunil Narine, took 2-23 with clever bowling, embodying a batter's mindset. Quinton de Kock led the chase, ensuring a dominant win for the defending champions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 10:22 IST
Moeen Ali Shines in IPL Debut for Kolkata Knight Riders
Moeen Ali

Kolkata Knight Riders' new signing, Moeen Ali, made an emphatic statement in his debut match, leading his team to their first win of the Indian Premier League season against Rajasthan Royals. Stepping in for the ailing Sunil Narine, Ali turned the game with his tactical bowling.

Ali, replacing the most valuable player of the previous season, Sunil Narine, made a notable impact, claiming two crucial wickets, including a classical off-spin delivery that outsmarted seasoned batsman Nitish Rana. His strategic play was a pivotal factor in Kolkata's eight-wicket triumph.

Though Ali contributed minimally with the bat, his bowling prowess was on full display, complemented by Quinton de Kock's stellar unbeaten 97 in the successful run chase. At 37, Ali remains a vital spin partner, aiming to continue his impressive form in franchise cricket post-England retirement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025