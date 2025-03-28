Shardul Thakur's Fiery Spell Ignites IPL: A Call for Balanced Pitches

Shardul Thakur lit up the IPL with a fabulous four-wicket performance for Lucknow Super Giants, leading to a five-wicket win. However, he called for fairer pitches to maintain balance between bowlers and batsmen in the competition.

After his impressive 4/34 helped restrict SRH to 190/9, Thakur was named Player of the Match. Despite going unsold in the auction, he joined LSG as a replacement for the injured Mohsin Khan. Thakur and Nicholas Pooran, with his rapid 70-run innings, were instrumental in the team's success.

LSG captain Rishabh Pant expressed relief after bouncing back from their opening defeat, crediting a focus on 'controllables.' Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran highlighted his natural batting talent, aiding the swift chase. Opposing captain Pat Cummins acknowledged the effect of LSG's bowlers in the match.

