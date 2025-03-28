Left Menu

Shardul Thakur's Fiery Spell Ignites IPL: A Call for Balanced Pitches

Shardul Thakur delivered a standout performance in the IPL, taking four wickets for Lucknow Super Giants. He emphasized the importance of balanced pitches to ensure fairness for both bowlers and batsmen. Despite initial setbacks, Thakur's resilience and Nicholas Pooran's explosive scoring drove the team to victory.

Hyderabad | Updated: 28-03-2025 00:02 IST
Shardul Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

Shardul Thakur lit up the IPL with a fabulous four-wicket performance for Lucknow Super Giants, leading to a five-wicket win. However, he called for fairer pitches to maintain balance between bowlers and batsmen in the competition.

After his impressive 4/34 helped restrict SRH to 190/9, Thakur was named Player of the Match. Despite going unsold in the auction, he joined LSG as a replacement for the injured Mohsin Khan. Thakur and Nicholas Pooran, with his rapid 70-run innings, were instrumental in the team's success.

LSG captain Rishabh Pant expressed relief after bouncing back from their opening defeat, crediting a focus on 'controllables.' Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran highlighted his natural batting talent, aiding the swift chase. Opposing captain Pat Cummins acknowledged the effect of LSG's bowlers in the match.

