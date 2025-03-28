Left Menu

Catalan Court Overturns Dani Alves' Rape Conviction, Sparking Debate on Women's Rights

Spain's top court in Catalonia overturned Dani Alves' rape conviction, highlighting inconsistencies in the accuser's testimony. Despite mixed public reactions, some politicians expressed solidarity with the accuser, emphasizing on women's rights. The ruling may be appealed to Spain's Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:58 IST
Catalan Court Overturns Dani Alves' Rape Conviction, Sparking Debate on Women's Rights
Dani Alves

The Catalonia region's top court has overturned the rape conviction of Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves, citing inconsistencies and contradictions in the case against him. Alves, who was previously jailed for over four years, was accused of raping a woman in a Barcelona nightclub in 2022.

His lawyer, Ines Guardiola, announced Alves' happiness following the decision, asserting his innocence. The case has been pivotal in Spain, where women's rights have gained prominence, especially after a recent scandal involving former soccer chief Luis Rubiales.

While the ruling has been met with mixed emotions in Spain, with some supporting the judiciary and others worried about implications for women's rights, the decision still faces potential appeal to Spain's Supreme Court. Politicians like Justice Minister Felix Bolanos and Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz have reacted, emphasizing a future without sexism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025