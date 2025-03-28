Sharath Kamal Shines at WTT Star Contender 2025

Left Menu

Five-time Olympian Achanta Sharath Kamal secured a straight-games victory against Nicholas Lum at the WTT Star Contender Chennai 2025. Joining him in the Round of 16 are Indian players Manav Thakkar, Snehit Suravajjula, and Krittwika Roy. The tournament, presented by IndianOil, features a $275,000 prize and top international table tennis players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:38 IST
Achanta Sharath Kamal celebrating his win. (Photo- WTT). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian table tennis maestro Achanta Sharath Kamal turned back the clock with a convincing straight-games victory over tenth-seed Nicholas Lum at the World Table Tennis Star Contender Chennai 2025 on Friday. Kamal led three other Indian players into the prestigious Round of 16, following impressive performances from Manav Thakkar, Snehit Suravajjula, and wildcard entrant Krittwika Roy.

The WTT Star Contender Chennai 2025, hosted by IndianOil, has emerged as a grand stage for global table tennis talent, featuring a prize pool of $275,000 and offering 600 ranking points for the champions. Sharath Kamal utilized his experience against a much younger opponent, deftly countering Lum's agility to secure consecutive 11-8 victories in the opening games. An exhilarating down-the-line backhand smash sealed the match in Kamal's favor in the third game.

The Indian veteran now faces his doubles partner Snehit in the singles Round of 16. Snehit pulled off a thrilling comeback against Japan's seventh seed Yukiya Uda, while Manav Thakkar continued his pursuit of medals by defeating Australia's Finn Luu 3-1. Women's singles saw an enthralling match as wildcard Krittwika outperformed tenth-seed Sreeja Akula, securing a 3-2 victory. Elsewhere, global favorites, including Tomokazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata, progressed as expected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

