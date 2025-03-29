Left Menu

Shuffling the Sidelines: Brazil's Hunt for a New Football Visionary

Brazil's national football coach Dorival Júnior was dismissed after underwhelming results, including a heavy defeat to Argentina in the World Cup qualifiers. The Brazilian Football Confederation, led by Ednaldo Rodrigues, is considering hiring an international coach for the team’s future games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 29-03-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 08:54 IST
Shuffling the Sidelines: Brazil's Hunt for a New Football Visionary

Brazil's national football coach, Dorival Júnior, has been relieved of his duties following a disappointing series of matches, culminating in a significant loss to Argentina. His tenure saw seven victories, seven draws, and two losses, but recent performances have not met expectations.

Brazilian Football Confederation President Ednaldo Rodrigues announced the decision in Rio de Janeiro, stating that the search is underway for Júnior's replacement. Speculation surrounds high-profile international coaches, with Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti and Al-Hilal's Jorge Jesus emerging as potential candidates.

The decision comes as Brazil prepares for crucial World Cup qualifying games, with an eye on innovative strategies and fresh leadership to navigate the challenges ahead. The appointment of a foreign coach could mark a significant shift in Brazil's approach to international football success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025