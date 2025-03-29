Left Menu

Scottie Scheffler Sets Record Pace in Storm-Interrupted Houston Open

Scottie Scheffler shot an 8-under 62 to share the Memorial Park record during the Houston Open, leading by one shot when darkness halted play following a storm delay. Scheffler was at 11-under 129, closely followed by Taylor Pendrith. Rory McIlroy faced challenges, while Ryan Gerard remained in contention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 29-03-2025 09:00 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 09:00 IST
Scottie Scheffler made a mark at the Houston Open with an impressive 8-under 62, tying the Memorial Park record. He managed this feat amidst a storm delay, seizing a one-shot lead as play was paused due to darkness.

The round highlighted Scheffler's return to form after surgery for a hand injury. With birdies on his initial holes, he maintained consistency throughout, missing just one green—only to hole a birdie from 30 feet.

As the competition tightened, Scheffler emerged 11-under 129, just ahead of Taylor Pendrith. Rory McIlroy worked to secure his cut amidst weather challenges, while Ryan Gerard, close behind Scheffler, aimed to close the gap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

