Historic Win: South Australia Clinches First Sheffield Shield in 29 Years

South Australia has ended a 29-year wait for the Sheffield Shield title, thanks to the heroic efforts of Jason Sangha and Alex Carey. Their centuries turned the game around in a thrilling final against Queensland at the Karen Rolton Oval on Saturday.

The match began amidst a location controversy, as it was relocated from the prestigious Adelaide Oval after the Adelaide Crows declined permission for use. Despite a stumbling start at 3-28 while chasing 270 runs, Sangha and Carey crafted a remarkable partnership.

The pair's resilience under pressure was instrumental, with Sangha capitalizing on a dropped catch early in his innings. Their combined efforts not only secured a record chase but also completed a Shield and One-Day Cup double for the team.

