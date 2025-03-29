Rohit Sharma Speaks on IPL Family Bond and MI's Quest for Glory

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma shed light on the deep familial bonds within the team as they prepare for their clash with Gujarat Titans. Sharma shared how leaving the team hotel becomes tough after forming lasting connections during the IPL season.

In a video titled 'Charcha with Rohit Sharma,' he recalled the emotions surrounding their 2020 IPL victory, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bubble conditions fostered tight-knit relationships, making it heart-wrenching to part ways after the tournament.

Rohit emphasized the introduction of new energy within the squad from incoming players and highlighted the importance of maintaining a fresh and supportive team environment. He also noted the responsibility experienced players like Tilak Verma and Suryakumar Yadav hold in helping newcomers adjust.

Expressing his ambition to 'bring back the glory' to Mumbai Indians post-2020 triumph, Sharma acknowledged the challenges and commitment needed to win the IPL trophy. With an optimistic outlook, he remains hopeful for a successful season.

