Rohit Sharma Speaks on IPL Family Bond and MI's Quest for Glory

Rohit Sharma highlights the family-like atmosphere within Mumbai Indians, sharing memories from the 2020 IPL win and the bond among players. He expresses hopes for the current season, emphasizing teamwork and collective effort to reclaim the IPL trophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 17:31 IST
Rohit Sharma. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma shed light on the deep familial bonds within the team as they prepare for their clash with Gujarat Titans. Sharma shared how leaving the team hotel becomes tough after forming lasting connections during the IPL season.

In a video titled 'Charcha with Rohit Sharma,' he recalled the emotions surrounding their 2020 IPL victory, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bubble conditions fostered tight-knit relationships, making it heart-wrenching to part ways after the tournament.

Rohit emphasized the introduction of new energy within the squad from incoming players and highlighted the importance of maintaining a fresh and supportive team environment. He also noted the responsibility experienced players like Tilak Verma and Suryakumar Yadav hold in helping newcomers adjust.

Expressing his ambition to 'bring back the glory' to Mumbai Indians post-2020 triumph, Sharma acknowledged the challenges and commitment needed to win the IPL trophy. With an optimistic outlook, he remains hopeful for a successful season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

