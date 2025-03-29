Left Menu

From Player to Umpire: Tanmay Shrivastava's Seamless Transition

Tanmay Shrivastava, an U19 World Cup winner, has transitioned from being a cricketer to an umpire in the IPL. Once a leading scorer in U19 WC 2008, he now relishes this new role while staying connected with his former teammates, including Virat Kohli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 22:01 IST
Tanmay Shrivastava. (Photo- Tanmay Shrivastava Instagram/srivastavatanmay07). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling shift from playing on the field to officiating it, Tanmay Shrivastava, India's U19 World Cup-winning cricketer, has made headlines by transitioning into an umpire for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). In a detailed video feature on the IPL website, Shrivastava reflected on this new chapter in his career.

Having previously been the leading run-scorer for India in the 2008 U19 World Cup—a tournament helmed by none other than Virat Kohli—Shrivastava expressed his joy at being selected as part of the IPL umpiring pool. "It's a privilege to return to the IPL in this new capacity. I officiated my first match between KKR and RCB at Eden Gardens, which was a nostalgic experience," he explained.

Shrivastava still keeps in touch with his U19 teammates, including Kohli, despite their surprise at his role change. He noted that many players are now embracing a future in umpiring as a means to remain connected to cricket, emphasizing his enjoyment in being part of the BCCI Panel of Umpiring, citing his practice with third-umpire simulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

