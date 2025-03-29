Left Menu

Sane and Kane Shine as Bayern Munich Overcomes St. Pauli

Leroy Sane and Harry Kane propelled Bayern Munich to a 3-2 victory over St. Pauli, maintaining their lead in the Bundesliga. The match highlighted both offensive prowess and defensive concerns for Bayern, who remain six points ahead as they prepare for upcoming challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 29-03-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 23:04 IST
Leroy Sane and Harry Kane led Bayern Munich to a crucial 3-2 win over St. Pauli, as the team retained its six-point lead in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Sane scored twice, while Kane's goal brought his season tally to a league-leading 22 goals.

Bayern's defensive vulnerabilities were on display, however, as injuries plagued the backline and allowed St. Pauli to score twice. Despite conceding, Bayern capitalized on their offensive opportunities, with Michael Olise setting up both Kane and Sane for their goals.

Meanwhile, Borussia Mönchengladbach overcame Leipzig 1-0, moving up to fifth in the standings. Other Bundesliga matches saw Heidenheim, Hoffenheim, and Werder Bremen securing important results. Bayer Leverkusen's victory on Friday temporarily narrowed Bayern's lead before this weekend's matches.

