Sane and Kane Shine as Bayern Munich Overcomes St. Pauli

Leroy Sane and Harry Kane led Bayern Munich to a crucial 3-2 win over St. Pauli, as the team retained its six-point lead in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Sane scored twice, while Kane's goal brought his season tally to a league-leading 22 goals.

Bayern's defensive vulnerabilities were on display, however, as injuries plagued the backline and allowed St. Pauli to score twice. Despite conceding, Bayern capitalized on their offensive opportunities, with Michael Olise setting up both Kane and Sane for their goals.

Meanwhile, Borussia Mönchengladbach overcame Leipzig 1-0, moving up to fifth in the standings. Other Bundesliga matches saw Heidenheim, Hoffenheim, and Werder Bremen securing important results. Bayer Leverkusen's victory on Friday temporarily narrowed Bayern's lead before this weekend's matches.

