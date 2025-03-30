Left Menu

Queensland Reds Ascend But Smith Urges Caution

Queensland Reds, led by captain Ryan Smith, narrowly defeated the Western Force 28-24, moving to the top of the Super Rugby Pacific standings. Despite the victory, Smith remains cautious, emphasizing the importance of performing well in upcoming games. The Reds await a challenging match against the Waikato Chiefs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 12:18 IST
Queensland Reds Ascend But Smith Urges Caution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Queensland Reds, under the leadership of captain Ryan Smith, climbed to the top of the Super Rugby Pacific standings with a narrow 28-24 win over the Western Force on Saturday.

Despite this achievement, Smith remains reserved ahead of the upcoming clash against the Waikato Chiefs, understanding the significance of performance in the continuing season.

The Reds, now a point ahead in the standings, prepare for a demanding test after their recent victory at Lang Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025