Queensland Reds Ascend But Smith Urges Caution
Queensland Reds, led by captain Ryan Smith, narrowly defeated the Western Force 28-24, moving to the top of the Super Rugby Pacific standings. Despite the victory, Smith remains cautious, emphasizing the importance of performing well in upcoming games. The Reds await a challenging match against the Waikato Chiefs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 12:18 IST
The Queensland Reds, under the leadership of captain Ryan Smith, climbed to the top of the Super Rugby Pacific standings with a narrow 28-24 win over the Western Force on Saturday.
Despite this achievement, Smith remains reserved ahead of the upcoming clash against the Waikato Chiefs, understanding the significance of performance in the continuing season.
The Reds, now a point ahead in the standings, prepare for a demanding test after their recent victory at Lang Park.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement