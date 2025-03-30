Queensland Reds Ascend But Smith Urges Caution

The Queensland Reds, under the leadership of captain Ryan Smith, climbed to the top of the Super Rugby Pacific standings with a narrow 28-24 win over the Western Force on Saturday.

Despite this achievement, Smith remains reserved ahead of the upcoming clash against the Waikato Chiefs, understanding the significance of performance in the continuing season.

The Reds, now a point ahead in the standings, prepare for a demanding test after their recent victory at Lang Park.

