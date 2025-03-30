Left Menu

RB Leipzig Part Ways with Coach Marco Rose Amid Disappointing Season

RB Leipzig have sacked head coach Marco Rose after a disappointing season. The team is currently sixth in the Bundesliga standings and failed to advance in the Champions League. The club announced an interim coach will soon be appointed as they aim to improve their fortunes.

30-03-2025
RB Leipzig have dismissed Marco Rose as their head coach, the club declared on Sunday, following a lackluster performance that sees them sitting sixth in the Bundesliga standings. Rose, 48, took over Leipzig's coaching duties in September 2022 and had previously been at the helm of Borussia Dortmund, Gladbach, and Red Bull Salzburg.

The decision comes after Leipzig's 1-0 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach, which left them three points adrift of the fourth-placed FSV Mainz with seven matches remaining. Leipzig, who reached the Champions League group stage last season, now face an uphill battle to qualify for next year's competition.

According to a statement from the club, Rose and his coaching staff, including Alexander Zickler, Marco Kurth, Frank Geideck, and head of first team football Frank Aehlig, have been relieved of their duties. RB Leipzig plans to announce an interim head coach in the coming days as they prepare for the German Cup semi-final against VfB Stuttgart on Wednesday.

