Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals: IPL Thriller on Sunday

In a thrilling IPL encounter on Sunday, the Sunrisers Hyderabad took on the Delhi Capitals, but it was a tough day at the crease for Hyderabad.

Aniket Varma stood as a significant performer with a solid 74 runs, but the team was bowled out for 163 in 18.4 overs.

Bowler Mitchell Starc shone with an impressive five-wicket haul, significantly aided by Kuldeep Yadav's impactful three wickets, putting Delhi Capitals in a strong position.

