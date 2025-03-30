Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals: IPL Thriller on Sunday
The Sunrisers Hyderabad faced off against the Delhi Capitals in an IPL match on Sunday. Key performances included Aniket Varma's 74 runs and Mitchell Starc's five-wicket haul, leading to Hyderabad's total of 163 all out in 18.4 overs. Kuldeep Yadav also contributed with three wickets.
Visakhapatnam
In a thrilling IPL encounter on Sunday, the Sunrisers Hyderabad took on the Delhi Capitals, but it was a tough day at the crease for Hyderabad.
Aniket Varma stood as a significant performer with a solid 74 runs, but the team was bowled out for 163 in 18.4 overs.
Bowler Mitchell Starc shone with an impressive five-wicket haul, significantly aided by Kuldeep Yadav's impactful three wickets, putting Delhi Capitals in a strong position.
