Pat Cummins Unfazed by SRH's Early IPL Setbacks

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, Pat Cummins, remains optimistic despite back-to-back losses after their explosive start in the IPL 2025. He stresses that it's ''too early to worry'' and suggests minor tweaks could reverse their fortunes.

Having set a staggering score of 286/6 against Rajasthan Royals, SRH stumbled at home, losing by five wickets to Lucknow Super Giants, followed by a seven-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals. ''We need to look at a few of our options,'' Cummins remarked, calling for strategic adjustments while maintaining faith in his squad's potential.

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc was instrumental in dismantling SRH's top-order, securing a five-wicket haul. Starc emphasized teamwork and adaptability as keys to victory. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel lauded his team's execution of strategies, particularly Starc's extended spell, crucial for their win.

