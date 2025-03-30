Left Menu

Pat Cummins Unfazed by SRH's Early IPL Setbacks

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins remains optimistic despite early setbacks in IPL 2025. After a strong start, SRH suffered consecutive losses. Cummins urges calm, emphasizing adjustments rather than overhauls. Ankiet Verma's performance offers hope, while Mitchell Starc's bowling prowess led to a decisive victory for Delhi Capitals. Axar Patel credited effective strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 30-03-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 20:00 IST
Pat Cummins Unfazed by SRH's Early IPL Setbacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, Pat Cummins, remains optimistic despite back-to-back losses after their explosive start in the IPL 2025. He stresses that it's ''too early to worry'' and suggests minor tweaks could reverse their fortunes.

Having set a staggering score of 286/6 against Rajasthan Royals, SRH stumbled at home, losing by five wickets to Lucknow Super Giants, followed by a seven-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals. ''We need to look at a few of our options,'' Cummins remarked, calling for strategic adjustments while maintaining faith in his squad's potential.

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc was instrumental in dismantling SRH's top-order, securing a five-wicket haul. Starc emphasized teamwork and adaptability as keys to victory. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel lauded his team's execution of strategies, particularly Starc's extended spell, crucial for their win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025