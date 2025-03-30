Abhishek Porel Shines Under Axar Patel's Leadership in IPL
Delhi Capitals' Abhishek Porel flourishes under Axar Patel's captaincy, showcasing his skill with a decisive 34 not out against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Supported by KL Rahul, Porel remains focused despite earlier setbacks on the field, attributing success to insightful guidance and a strong team dynamic.
Abhishek Porel, a promising talent with the Delhi Capitals, is relishing his experience under Axar Patel's leadership. He expressed gratitude towards KL Rahul, who provided support after Porel missed a catch during the Sunrisers Hyderabad innings.
Retained as an uncapped player this season, Porel contributed a crucial 34 not out off 18 balls in a major IPL match against SRH, showcasing his growth and adaptability. "Off the field, Axar is amusing, but on it, he's both serious and motivated," Porel shared during a post-match press briefing.
With KL Rahul back from paternity leave, Porel played purely as a batter. Rahul, acting as a mentor, encouraged him to overcome setbacks and play naturally, offering insights on pitch conditions, which boosted Porel's confidence, especially when excelling on Visakhapatnam's favorable wicket.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Dialogue: U.S.-Russia Talks on Yemen Crisis
Virat Kohli's Resilience: Love for Cricket Overcomes Australian Setback
Diplomatic Tensions: China's Xi Declines EU Summit Invitation
Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Lavrov Calls for End to US Strikes on Yemen
Virat Kohli Advocates for Family Presence on Cricket Tours Amid BCCI Rules