Abhishek Porel Shines Under Axar Patel's Leadership in IPL

Delhi Capitals' Abhishek Porel flourishes under Axar Patel's captaincy, showcasing his skill with a decisive 34 not out against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Supported by KL Rahul, Porel remains focused despite earlier setbacks on the field, attributing success to insightful guidance and a strong team dynamic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 30-03-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 20:04 IST
Abhishek Porel, a promising talent with the Delhi Capitals, is relishing his experience under Axar Patel's leadership. He expressed gratitude towards KL Rahul, who provided support after Porel missed a catch during the Sunrisers Hyderabad innings.

Retained as an uncapped player this season, Porel contributed a crucial 34 not out off 18 balls in a major IPL match against SRH, showcasing his growth and adaptability. "Off the field, Axar is amusing, but on it, he's both serious and motivated," Porel shared during a post-match press briefing.

With KL Rahul back from paternity leave, Porel played purely as a batter. Rahul, acting as a mentor, encouraged him to overcome setbacks and play naturally, offering insights on pitch conditions, which boosted Porel's confidence, especially when excelling on Visakhapatnam's favorable wicket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

