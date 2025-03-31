Left Menu

Nineteen-Year-Old Star Stuns Djokovic for First ATP Triumph

Czech teenager Jakub Mensik, 19, defeated Novak Djokovic in a stunning 7-6(4), 7-6(4) victory at the Miami Open to claim his first ATP title. Despite adverse conditions and stiff competition, Mensik overcame Djokovic, thwarting the latter's quest for a 100th title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 08:58 IST
In an unexpected twist at the Miami Open, Jakub Mensik, a 19-year-old Czech tennis player, triumphed over Serbian icon Novak Djokovic in two tense sets, 7-6(4) and 7-6(4). This victory marks Mensik's first ATP title and thwarts Djokovic's pursuit of a hundred tournament wins.

Despite Djokovic's seasoned experience and quest for a milestone title, Mensik rose to the occasion with 14 aces, eventually leaving the court in emotional celebration. Djokovic, the 37-year-old tennis veteran, struggled with physical limitations and a stunning shot by Mensik after several rain delays.

The highly competitive match witnessed Mensik using his agility to counter Djokovic's strategic plays, culminating in Djokovic's exhaustion. Djokovic's loss places him short of joining legendary players like Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer in the elite 100-title club.

