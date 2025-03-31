Left Menu

Dhoni's Strategic Batting Approach Raises Eyebrows in IPL

Mahendra Singh Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings is strategically altering his batting position in the IPL, raising eyebrows by coming in lower down the order. Despite knee issues, Dhoni retains his value through leadership and wicket-keeping skills. Coach Fleming supports this tactical move as essential for team dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 09:41 IST
Chennai Super Kings' seasoned player, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has sparked discussions by batting lower in the IPL order, according to coach Stephen Fleming. Despite being renowned for his ability to chase down targets, Dhoni now bats lower due to his age and recovery from knee surgery.

Dhoni has shown his prowess as a wicketkeeper this season, yet he may no longer be batting for extended periods due to physical constraints. Fleming mentioned that the 43-year-old judges his capabilities and adapts his game accordingly, valuing his leadership on the team over prolonged batting innings.

Although Dhoni made notable contributions in recent matches, Fleming insists the former captain remains a vital asset, especially in leadership roles. As Chennai prepares to face Delhi Capitals, the team leverages his experience while cautiously managing his physical load during matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

