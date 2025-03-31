Dhoni's Strategic Batting Approach Raises Eyebrows in IPL

Chennai Super Kings' seasoned player, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has sparked discussions by batting lower in the IPL order, according to coach Stephen Fleming. Despite being renowned for his ability to chase down targets, Dhoni now bats lower due to his age and recovery from knee surgery.

Dhoni has shown his prowess as a wicketkeeper this season, yet he may no longer be batting for extended periods due to physical constraints. Fleming mentioned that the 43-year-old judges his capabilities and adapts his game accordingly, valuing his leadership on the team over prolonged batting innings.

Although Dhoni made notable contributions in recent matches, Fleming insists the former captain remains a vital asset, especially in leadership roles. As Chennai prepares to face Delhi Capitals, the team leverages his experience while cautiously managing his physical load during matches.

