Left Menu

Napoli's Tenacity Keeps Serie A Title Hopes Alive

Despite the departures of key players, Napoli secures a tense 2-1 victory over AC Milan to stay in contention for the Serie A title. Lukaku and Politano score for Napoli, while Meret saves a crucial penalty. Inter Milan leads the standings after defeating Udinese, with Atalanta's title hopes fading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 31-03-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 09:44 IST
Napoli's Tenacity Keeps Serie A Title Hopes Alive
Victor Osimhen
  • Country:
  • Italy

Amid unfavorable odds, Napoli's resilience was evident as they edged past AC Milan 2-1, keeping their Serie A ambitions alive. The match, played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, saw early goals from Matteo Politano and Romelu Lukaku thrilling Napoli fans.

Antonio Conte's Napoli team stood firm in defense, with Alex Meret's crucial penalty save proving pivotal. AC Milan's Luka Jovic later scored, adding tension, yet Napoli held their ground to maintain pressure on league leaders Inter Milan.

As Inter Milan continues its Champions League campaign, overcoming Udinese 2-1, Atalanta's mounting losses suggest their title chase may be reaching its end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025