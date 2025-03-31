Napoli's Tenacity Keeps Serie A Title Hopes Alive

Amid unfavorable odds, Napoli's resilience was evident as they edged past AC Milan 2-1, keeping their Serie A ambitions alive. The match, played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, saw early goals from Matteo Politano and Romelu Lukaku thrilling Napoli fans.

Antonio Conte's Napoli team stood firm in defense, with Alex Meret's crucial penalty save proving pivotal. AC Milan's Luka Jovic later scored, adding tension, yet Napoli held their ground to maintain pressure on league leaders Inter Milan.

As Inter Milan continues its Champions League campaign, overcoming Udinese 2-1, Atalanta's mounting losses suggest their title chase may be reaching its end.

(With inputs from agencies.)