From Obscurity to IPL Glory: The Zeeshan Ansari Story

Zeeshan Ansari, once the youngest player in India's U-19 World Cup team, faded into obscurity before resurfacing with a notable IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite limited domestic opportunities, his tenacity impressed selectors. Supported by mentors and his family, Ansari is poised for a promising comeback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 17:27 IST
Zeeshan Ansari, the youngest member of India's U-19 World Cup team in 2016, seemed to vanish from the cricketing limelight after his early promise. While peers like Rishabh Pant ascended to international stardom, Ansari struggled for opportunities.

Despite a commendable start in Ranji Trophy and exemplary performance in the UP T20 League, Ansari frequently found himself overlooked for further domestic inclusion. His unwavering dedication, however, recently earned him a remarkable IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mentors like Gyanendra Pandey and support from fellow players have been pivotal in Ansari's journey. As he continues to rise above challenges, Ansari's talent in leg-spin has once again captured the attention of the cricketing world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

