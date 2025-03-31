Bukayo Saka Set for Arsenal Comeback Against Fulham

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is poised to make his much-anticipated return from injury when the Gunners face Fulham in the Premier League on Tuesday. Having been sidelined since December due to a hamstring tear, Saka received clearance from Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who confirmed on Monday that Saka is 'ready to go.'

The Gunners have notably struggled without Saka, slipping to second place, 12 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool. Saka's impending return promises a boost for the team, particularly as they gear up for the looming Champions League quarterfinals.

As Arsenal prepares to host Real Madrid in the first leg of the quarterfinals next week, Saka's return is fortuitously timed to galvanize the squad during this crucial juncture of the season.

