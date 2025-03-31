Left Menu

Zeeshan Ansari: From Oblivion to IPL Stardom

Zeeshan Ansari, once a promising young leg-spinner in India's U-19 team, faded into obscurity after limited domestic opportunities. Recently, he made an impressive comeback in the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad, showcasing his talent by taking key wickets. Ansari's rise highlights his perseverance and potential for future success.

Updated: 31-03-2025 17:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Zeeshan Ansari, once the youngest member of India's U-19 World Cup squad in 2016, seemed to have slipped into obscurity as fellow teammates soared to international acclaim. Despite limited domestic appearances, Ansari displayed his perseverance and skill during his IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The 25-year-old leg-spinner from Lucknow made a striking impact by taking the wickets of prominent players like Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and KL Rahul. His fearless play style impressed former selector Gyanendra Pandey who praised Ansari's hard work and daring spirit.

Initially rising in prominence without substantial financial backing, Ansari was bolstered by support from fellow players and mentors, such as Meerut Mavericks' captain Rinku Singh during the UP T20 League. With a second chance to prove himself on a larger stage, Ansari aims to realize his potential fully.

