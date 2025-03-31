Left Menu

Richard Sherman Calls for Justice After Harrowing Home Invasion

Retired NFL star Richard Sherman's home was robbed while his family was inside, prompting an appeal for information. The incident coincides with a spate of recent burglaries targeting athletes, including those by a suspected theft ring. Professional athletes have been advised to increase security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 23:28 IST
Richard Sherman Calls for Justice After Harrowing Home Invasion

Retired NFL star Richard Sherman experienced a frightening ordeal when his home was robbed with his family inside. The incident, shared by Sherman on social media, revealed images of the suspects and occurred just a day before his birthday.

Sherman, a former cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers and current broadcast analyst, praised his wife's composure during the ordeal. He urged anyone with information on the suspects to come forward.

This alarming event follows recent advice from the FBI, cautioning professional athletes to tighten security after multiple high-profile break-ins, including an attempted heist at Patrick Mahomes' residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025