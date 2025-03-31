Richard Sherman Calls for Justice After Harrowing Home Invasion

Retired NFL star Richard Sherman experienced a frightening ordeal when his home was robbed with his family inside. The incident, shared by Sherman on social media, revealed images of the suspects and occurred just a day before his birthday.

Sherman, a former cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers and current broadcast analyst, praised his wife's composure during the ordeal. He urged anyone with information on the suspects to come forward.

This alarming event follows recent advice from the FBI, cautioning professional athletes to tighten security after multiple high-profile break-ins, including an attempted heist at Patrick Mahomes' residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)